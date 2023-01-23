Gratus Capital LLC Sells 253 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $200,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 105.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 174,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

