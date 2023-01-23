Gratus Capital LLC Sells 420 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $110,010,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of COP opened at $121.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.