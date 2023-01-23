Gratus Capital LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $75.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

