Gratus Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

