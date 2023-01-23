Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,067,000 after buying an additional 1,707,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

