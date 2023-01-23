GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $6.20 on Monday. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Internet and Entertainment, and Investment and Incubation segments. The company provides GREE, a social networking services (SNS) platform, and social games and diverse content closely linked with SNS, offering a variety of entertainment related elements centered on user-to-user communication; and develops and operates app games for smartphones under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands to app delivery platforms.

