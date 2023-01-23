GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,518.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).
A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.22) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price objective on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.19) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.43) price objective on GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,406.80 ($17.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.64. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,423.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,447.34.
In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,311.17). In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 in the last 90 days.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
