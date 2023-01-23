GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,518.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.22) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price objective on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.19) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.43) price objective on GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,406.80 ($17.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.64. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,423.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,447.34.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,311.17). In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 in the last 90 days.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.