GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,535 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

