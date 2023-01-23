Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $35,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $35,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 21,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $741,053.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,225 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,742.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $410.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.