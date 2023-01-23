Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $35,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $35,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 21,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $741,053.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,225 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,742.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.