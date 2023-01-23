GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GUD Stock Performance

GUD stock opened at C$5.20 on Monday. GUD has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.63.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

