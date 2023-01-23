Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

NYSE GWRE opened at $69.98 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after purchasing an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after buying an additional 140,725 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

