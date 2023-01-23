H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Citigroup

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.54.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO James Owens sold 79,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $5,618,865.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,372.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,214. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 37.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

