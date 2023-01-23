H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Raised to $78.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
FUL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.25.
H.B. Fuller stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.
