Halliburton (HAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.66.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

