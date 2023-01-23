Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Halliburton by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

