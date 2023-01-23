Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC opened at $24.55 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $748.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

HAFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

