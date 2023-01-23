Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HNSBF opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price objective for the company.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

