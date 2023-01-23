Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial cut shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

