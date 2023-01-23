Head-To-Head Analysis: Inspirato (ISPO) & The Competition

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
65.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspirato and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Inspirato
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|Inspirato Competitors
|113
|593
|894
|18
|2.50
Profitability
This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Inspirato
|-8.22%
|N/A
|-5.42%
|Inspirato Competitors
|11.88%
|-78.38%
|2.00%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Inspirato and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Inspirato
|$234.75 million
|-$4.88 million
|-0.16
|Inspirato Competitors
|$1.90 billion
|$107.98 million
|23.03
Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
