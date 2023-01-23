Head to Head Contrast: Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) and Its Competitors

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Allied Gaming & Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|18
|170
|382
|4
|2.65
As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 34.25%. Given Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Gaming & Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|-217.60%
|-13.49%
|-12.60%
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|893.65%
|-54.77%
|83.38%
Volatility & Risk
Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|$4.96 million
|$62.87 million
|-2.91
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|$972.56 million
|-$48.65 million
|2.08
Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Allied Gaming & Entertainment competitors beat Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.