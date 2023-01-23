Head to Head Review: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) vs. Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Denbury alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 31.01% 26.43% 15.87% Coterra Energy 44.15% 29.82% 17.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Denbury and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 1 0 7 0 2.75 Coterra Energy 1 13 4 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $104.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Denbury.

This table compares Denbury and Coterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.26 billion 3.54 $56.00 million $9.66 9.25 Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 5.86 $1.16 billion $4.95 5.18

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Coterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Denbury on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 306,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties located in Oklahoma with approximately 182,000 net acres. In addition, it operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of approximately 2,892,582 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, which include 189,429 thousand barrels of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons, 14,895 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 220,615 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.