Head to Head Survey: Getaround (NYSE:GETR) & HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround N/A N/A -0.10% HyreCar -46.03% -1,016.64% -128.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of HyreCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A HyreCar $35.72 million 0.47 -$25.95 million ($0.81) -0.69

This table compares Getaround and HyreCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Getaround has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HyreCar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Getaround and HyreCar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00 HyreCar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Getaround currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 378.65%. HyreCar has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 916.26%. Given HyreCar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Getaround.

Volatility & Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HyreCar has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getaround beats HyreCar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

