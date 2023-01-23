Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 491,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

About Healthcare Services Group

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $980.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

