Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,210 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.41% of Henry Schein worth $36,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,204,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Henry Schein by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,118,000 after acquiring an additional 360,764 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

