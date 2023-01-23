Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $154.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Hess by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

