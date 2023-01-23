Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

