Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $217.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.03 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

