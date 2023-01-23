Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

