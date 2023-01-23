Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

