Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

HZNP stock opened at $113.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

