Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

HOYFF opened at $34.50 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

