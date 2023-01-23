Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
HOYFF opened at $34.50 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
