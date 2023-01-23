IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $242.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $242.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

IDEX Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IEX opened at $231.20 on Friday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.03 and its 200-day moving average is $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IDEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in IDEX by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

