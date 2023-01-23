Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 10,980 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.20 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

