Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 111,750 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 1,371.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after buying an additional 4,203,921 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,576,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,439,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 545,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 287,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

GDXJ opened at $40.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.