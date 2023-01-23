Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 16,159 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 194,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 520,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 358,641 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.