Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.83.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $341.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.15 and a 200 day moving average of $339.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

