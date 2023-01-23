Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $221.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.06. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

