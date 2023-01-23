Ieq Capital LLC Buys 33,158 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:COP opened at $121.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

