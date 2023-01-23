Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,907 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
LIN stock opened at $328.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.59. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
