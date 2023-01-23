Ieq Capital LLC Buys 6,501 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $169,781,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

