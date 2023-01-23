Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,220 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Coursera worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Coursera by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Coursera by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Coursera by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,410,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290,398 shares in the company, valued at $94,410,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

NYSE COUR opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.38 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

