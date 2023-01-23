Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 39.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.76.

KLA stock opened at $413.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $428.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

