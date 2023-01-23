Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 125,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 77,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

