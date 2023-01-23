Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in BlackRock by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BLK opened at $741.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $722.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $831.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

