Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Lyft worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,686,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Lyft by 85,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 710,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 710,099 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Lyft to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $45.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

