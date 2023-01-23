Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.54 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

