Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after acquiring an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $226.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

