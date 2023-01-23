Ieq Capital LLC Sells 13,012 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $220.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.80. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

