Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,529 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,701,000. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,116,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,659,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $441.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 446.29, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

