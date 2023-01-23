Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,952 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $616,309,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after buying an additional 308,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

Shares of WST stock opened at $259.55 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

